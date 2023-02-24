Neha Kakkar: Tony composed 'Oh Humsafar' for all kinds of relationships

Mumbai, Feb 24 Popular singer Neha Kakkar, who is judging singing reality show, 'Indian Idol 13', spoke about her brother Tony Kakkar's composition 'Oh Humsafar' and said that it is not only for lovers but dedicated to all other relationships as well.

Amidst the performances by the top 8 contestants, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata sang the songs 'Mile Ho Tum Humko' from the film 'Fever' and also the romantic track 'Oh Humsafar'.

Neha, who is known for giving several hits like 'Second Hand Jawaani' from 'Cocktail' and 'Sunny Sunny', 'London Thumakda', and so on, praised the contestant for her singing style.

Neha complimented Sonakshi on her performance of 'Humsafar' and said: "You sang this song beautifully. My brother, Tony Kakkar composed this song not just for lovers, but for all kinds of relationships. It is important to perform this song with the right emotions, and your emotions were evident in your voice."

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges on 'Indian Idol 13'.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor