Netflix to celebrate Yash Chopra's legacy via docu-series 'The Romantics'

Late filmmaker Yash Chopra's iconic cinematic journey has inspired filmmaker Smriti Mundra to helm a docu-series about him.

Global streaming giant Netflix is coming up with the docu-series titled 'The Romantics', which will feature 35 leading voices of the Hindi-language film industry and dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of the Yash Raj Films' impact over the past 50 years in making Bollywood globally known.

Sharing details on the collaboration, Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India said, "Fondly remembered as The King of Romance, Yash Chopra's films brought in a new wave of emotion, individualism and cultural change to Hindi cinema and helped turn one of the biggest film industries in the world into what it is today. In celebration of the iconic songs, stories and the nostalgia, we're partnering with the creative powerhouses, YRF and Smriti Mundra to bring The Romantics to our global audiences. The gripping documentary series is the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra's journey to building a world class studio and will give our viewers a glimpse into the lives of one of the most influential families in Bollywood film history."

The trailer of the project will be out on February 1.

It was Yash Chopra who redefined Indian cinema by spreading romance and love through his films. From Raj-Simran to Veer-Zaara, the late director had given iconic love stories to Hindi cinema in his career spanning six decades. He died on October 21, 2012, just a month before the release of his last film, 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor