Netizens Applaud Vicky Kaushal's Performance in SRK's 'Dunki

The much-anticipated film, 'Dunki,' featuring Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, premiered in theatres today. Alongside SRK, the star-studded cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in significant roles. Despite Shah Rukh Khan's leading presence, it is Vicky Kaushal who is earning accolades from the audience, with social media buzzing about his standout performance.

Netizens have dubbed Vicky Kaushal as the 'heart' of the movie, praising his exceptional acting skills. Comments on the X platform highlight Vicky's captivating portrayal, with one enthusiast expressing, " Vicky Kaushal is an acting school. He is one of the best actors working currently in Bollywood. What a performance! Professionalism #DunkiReview #VickyKaushal.” Another comment on X notes, #DunkiReview Solid Concept married by shoddy execution #VickyKaushal and the supporting cast shine as the saving grace in an otherwise lackluster movie. #ShahRukhKhan is a huge letdown due to forced Punjabi accent #RajkumarHirani didn't live up to expectations & lacked consistency in maintaining its theme. #TaapseePannu as Manu felt like a total misfit. She struggled to hold the emotional scenes in #Dunki. Overall it's a one time show.”

In a review post, a viewer acknowledges, " Dunki. Why? but #VickyKaushal you deserve the whole movie in every movie any movie and every time in any role and you sell your role so well, on par with the best other two heroes & actors I like, in this business. Always and forever @vickykaushal09." Notably, even Karan Johar, in a previous episode of Koffee With Karan S8, shared that SRK himself praised Vicky Kaushal as the standout element in the movie.

Vicky Kaushal's prowess in supporting roles is not new; his portrayal of Kamli in 'Sanju' garnered widespread acclaim and contributed to his rising stardom. Interestingly, both 'Sanju' and 'Dunki' share the connection of being directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

While reviews for 'Dunki' vary from mixed to positive, the audience's verdict awaits confirmation at the box office. As the film navigates the cinema halls, the audience's response will ultimately determine its success."