Netizens criticize Emma Chamberlain for wearing Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala 2022

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, who reportedly wore Maharaja of Patiala's diamond choker to the 2022 Met Gala, has faced harsh criticism from netizens.

At this year's Met Gala red carpet several celebs were seen wearing some iconic pieces of clothing or accessories important in history staying true to the 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' theme.

Cartier Jewel's latest brand ambassador, YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, shook her head at the 2022 Met Gala wearing a Cartier choker and headband.

She wore a Louis Vuitton dress for the occasion and donned bejewelled diamond pieces including a tiara and apparently the iconic Maharaja of Patiala's choker as well.

In 1928, Patiala's Maharaja decided to turn the world's seventh-largest diamond, the De Beers diamond, into a necklace. He hired Cartier to make a necklace. The necklace mysteriously disappeared after his son Maharaja Yadavindra Singh last wore it in 1948.

It was known as the famous Patiala necklace. It reappeared in London and disappeared for some time before being "buy-back" by Cartier. However, at some point, the claim that the choker was "stolen" has not been substantiated.

When Emma Chamberlain's Met Gala photos were distributed online, netizens said that Chamberlain wearing such an important jewel was even ruder than Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe's dress.

The buzz for the Patiala Necklace left the netizens commenting about it. A Twitter user wrote, "So I just found out Emma chamberlain wore the maharaja of Patiala's necklace at the met gala... this is way worse than Kim wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress. It has a deep and painful history attached to it. Very on theme, nothing screams gilded glamour quite like expropriation."

The buzz for the Patiala Necklace left the netizens commenting about it. "Thanks, #cartier. Those are the jewels of the Maharaja of Patiala. That's a piece of India's stolen history, not a fancy piece of jewellery to lend out to celebrities. Disrespectful on so many levels," a user wrote.

Another netizen wrote, "I think that choker Emma chamberlain wore should be in a museum, sure it has a dark history but idk....it feels odd to see something historically important thing (albeit a dark one) around a rando influencer's neck."

"A descendant of Patiala's maharaja should be wearing this choker. not some white youtube girl borrowing this at some fashion event," one of the users commented.

Emma Chamberlain went platinum blonde for the Met Gala 2022, sporting a beige-coloured corset, white skirt and a statement choker.

