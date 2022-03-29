Netizens react, as John Cena posts the picture of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Chris Rock and Will Smith had an altercation during the 2022 Oscar telecast. Smith walked up to the stage and slapped comic artiste Chris Rock over his humorous remark on Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media.

However, Oscar-winning actor Will Smit penned a long apology note on Monday on his Instagram account. The actor took his Instagram and wrote "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," he continued.

While the incident caught the eyeballs of everyone, American wrestler, actor, and former rapper, John Cena posted the picture of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock over the stage. However, the latter did not mention any caption below. But the section of netizens with no time started to drop comments under the picture, one wrote "Really John!? You too 😂😂?", while another user wrote, "U saw that's coming 👀". Another wrote "John you're too funny bro 😭😭😭" while many dropped the laughing emojis.