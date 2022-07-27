New poster from 'Naane Varuven' released on eve of Dhanush's b'day

Chennai, July 27 The team of director Selvaraghavan's much-awaited film 'Naane Varuven' featuring Dhanush and Swedish actress Elli Avrram in the lead, on Wednesday released a poster from the film, seeking to mark the beginning of Dhanush's birthday celebrations.

Taking to Twitter, well known producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, sharing the poster, wrote, "My birthday wishes to Dhanush, who celebrates his birthday tomorrow. May he attain greater heights. I am delighted to release a poster from 'Naane Varuven' to make the occasion more special."

Dhanush's brother and the film's director Selvaraghavan too released the poster on Twitter and said, "A special birthday for a special person. Happy birthday in advance my dear brother Dhanush K Raja."

'Naane Varuven' has triggered huge expectations as Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are working together on a film after almost 11 years.

The unit completed shooting the film in April this year. Actress Elli Avrram had then said, "Feeling so blessed and excited to finally share this with you all. Yesterday was a wrap for me, completing my part in 'Naane Varuven' with my wonderful co-actor Dhanush K Raja, brilliant director Selvaraghavan sir and outstanding DoP Om Prakash. Thank you for having me onboard."

Dhanush plays double action in the film, which has been by and large shot in Ooty.

Sources close to the actor say that the film is about a deja vu feeling experienced by two similar looking individuals.

