Next Bridget Jones film is "extremely funny, but very, very sad", says Hugh Grant

Washington [US], October 5 : Actor Hugh Grant has provided intriguing insights into the forthcoming film 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy', set to hit theatres on Valentine's Day 2025.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', Grant described the film as having a tone that is both humorous and profoundly emotional, stating, "As well as being extremely funny, it's very, very sad," as per Deadline.

This new installment marks the fourth film in the beloved 'Bridget Jones's Diary' series, with Grant reprising his role as the charming yet flawed Daniel Cleaver, alongside Renee Zellweger in the iconic title role.

Interestingly, Grant did not participate in the third film, 'Bridget Jones's Baby', but expressed that the filmmakers were eager to include him in the latest project, despite the lack of an obvious role.

"I wasn't initially happy with my character's story in the fourth film," Grant admitted, noting that he collaborated with producers to develop a more fitting narrative for Cleaver.

"He's in his 60s now; you can't just have him smoothing his way down King's Road eyeing up young girls," he added, highlighting the need for a more mature portrayal, as per Deadline.

The screenplay for 'Mad About the Boy' is penned by Helen Fielding, the original author of the 'Bridget Jones' novels, and is based on her latest book published in 2013.

This collaboration aims to resonate with both long-time fans and new audiences, blending the humour and pathos that the franchise is known for.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor