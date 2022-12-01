Nexus Malls appoints Amitabh Bachchan as Brand Ambassador

Blackstone' retail arm Nexus Malls said it has signed actor Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. Nexus Malls, the retail platform in India owned and managed by Blackstone Real Estate funds, has 17 shopping malls across 13 cities in the country.

Last month, global investment firm Blackstone-sponsored Nexus Select Trust filed the draft paper with markets regulator Sebi to launch India's first public issue of retail REIT to raise around USD 500 million. All the 17 operational shopping malls across 14 major cities, covering about 10 million square feet area and valued around USD 3 billion, have been put under the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) portfolio.

In a statement, Nexus Malls said it has roped in Bachchan as Happyness Ambassador. We are extremely privileged to welcome Amitabh Bachchan to our Nexus Malls family. He has a remarkable ability to connect with different age groups,'' Dalip Sehgal, CEO of Nexus Malls, said.