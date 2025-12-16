Nick Jonas uses this Bollywood number as his hype-up song before every show

Mumbai, Dec 16 Global sensation Priyanka Chopra has successfully turned her American husband, Nick Jonas, into a total desi, and the singer's pre-show ritual is proof.

Nick revealed through his latest Instagram post that he grooves on the "Aavan Jaavan" track from "War 2", featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, before every show of the tour.

Nick uploaded a video of himself soaking in the melody of the Bollywood number.

"My hype up song before every show on the tour," the text overlay on the clip read.

Priyanka also reshared the video on her Insta Stories.

Priyanka and Nick have beautifully embraced each other's culture, and not just that, the lovebirds also continue to be one another's biggest cheerleaders.

Recently, Priyanka lauded Nick as the Jonas Brothers left handprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles.

PeeCee penned an emotional note for Nick, revealing that he is the most sincere, talented and hardest working person she has ever come across.

The 'Desi Girl' dropped a few glimpses from the ceremony on social media and wrote, “So proud of you @nickjonas You’re the most sincere, talented and definitely the hardest working person I know. And this is not even my bias speaking. Watching you up there with your brothers, cementing ( literally ) your legacy in Hollywood was such a proud moment for me (sic)."

“Thank you for always, including me and honoring me. Here’s to celebrating many more milestones! Congratulations @jonasbrothers So well deserved and so early in your careers. We’re all so proud of you," PeeCee added.

Nick and Priyanka first met at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where the singer and actor reportedly expressed his feelings for the Bollywood beauty.

The lovebirds made their first public appearance as a couple at the Met Gala.

Nick finally popped the big question on Priyanka's birthday in July 2018, in London. After the 'Barfi' actress said yes, the couple tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, in both traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

