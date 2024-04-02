Nicolas Cage recalls working in 'Dream Scenario'

Los Angeles [US], April 2 : Hollywood star Nicolas Cage's 'Dream Scenario' is set to be out on OTT.

Ahead of the start of the film's digital journey, Nicolas took a stroll down memory lane and talked about the approach that he followed while working in 'Dream Scenario'.

"In terms of the craft of acting, it wasn't so difficult. I sat in a room with the director and we said - okay, let's change the hair, let's change the nose, let's maybe raise the voice, let's dress differently, let's move differently. The script was perfect - it was the blueprint. I had all my moves graphed out for me, because I just referred to the script," he said in a statement.

"Very rarely did I come up with an idea and say, let's try this and one of them made it into the movie, which was crazy marching in a little girl's bedroom. I thought that would be scary and hilarious. But, but no, I stuck to the script. I had a really good director and a great script, it just sort of flowed," he added.

'Dream Scenario' will be out on Lionsgate Play on April 19. In the project, Nicolas Cage played Paul Matthews, an unremarkable professor and family man who achieves sudden fame in the most unique way. Kristoffer Borgli directed the film, which was released in 2023.

