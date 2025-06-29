Nikita Dutta’s Dream Encounter: A Fan Girl Moment with Jude Law on Vacation

Actress Nikita Dutta, who is currently enjoying a well deserved break, just lived every movie buff’s fantasy meeting one of her all-time favourites, Jude Law. The actress took to social media to share a candid picture with the Hollywood icon, calling it her ultimate “my fan girl moment.”

The photo, which instantly caught attention online, shows a beaming Nikita alongside the Sherlock Holmes and The Holiday star. While she kept the caption simple, her excitement was anything but proving that no matter how successful you are, meeting your screen idols is always special.

Nikita Dutta was recently seen in Jewel Thief alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, earning praise for her poised performance.