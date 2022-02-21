Nisha Rawal is the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'

Mumbai, Feb 21 TV actress Nisha Rawal is the first contestant on the fearless reality show 'Lock Upp' being hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Nisha, who is known for her role in TV shows such as 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', is very excited to be on the reality show.

She shares: "I am very excited to make this new and challenging journey. Never seen or heard before, this show will set a new benchmark in the Indian OTT industry. I am excited to be a part of this visual treat for the audience. Also, a big applause to Endemol, ALTBalaji, and MX Player for launching a unique reality show".

Nisha is the estranged wife of Karan Mehra. In the middle of 2021, the two split. Nisha Rawal said that Karan Mehra was emotionally and physically abusive and she also accused him of infidelity. In fact, Nisha Rawal filed an FIR. So, her entry will surely make it interesting.

She also shared a video of her inside the jail from the reality show.

The caption reads: "Bahut hua daily soap ka drama, ab shuru hoga #NishaRawal ki life mein asli hungama!(There was enough of daily soap dramas, now will start real ruckus in Nisha Rawal's life). Watch #LockUpp streaming from 27th February, LIVE free. @ektarkapoor #KanganaRanaut @MXPlayer @zakzulfi @LockuppGame"

'Lock Upp' will have 16 controversial celebrities locked in a jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted.

The show is all set to premiere on February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

