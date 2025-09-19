Nishaanchi Review: Aaishvary Thackeray Delivers an Impactful Debut with Double Role in Anurag Kashyap Directorial

Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray has finally made his much-awaited big screen debut with Nishaanchi, directed by Anurag Kashyap, and the buzz around the film has been nothing short of electric. The most exciting debutant of the year has taken on a challenging double role in his very first outing and delivered with remarkable ease. Alongside acting, he has also showcased his musical side by composing the track “Pigeon Kabootar” and lending his voice to the soulful “Neend Bhi Teri” in the film. For a debut, it’s a rare all-round performance that has instantly caught the industry’s attention.

Netizens who caught the film in theatres today are flooding social media with praise. One fan wrote, “A star is born!! Watched #Nishaanchi today and #AaishvaryThackeray has done a remarkable debut!”, another echoed “#AaishvaryThackeray debuting with a unique double role is just WOWW�� He has done full justice to both characters man #Nishaanchi.” Another tweet read, “He has entered with strong talent and full confidence! #AaishvaryThackeray is truly the IDEAL HERO of today. #Nishaanchi��������.” Many are impressed by his all-rounder debut, saying, “Acting in double role, composing and even singing??!! #AaishvaryThackeray has done it all in his debut! Nailed it #Nishaanchi����.” Another admirer called him a “lambi race ka ghoda” after watching his performance, while one more tweet sealed the sentiment: “In the world of boys, #AaishvaryThackeray has entered as the MAN. What a remarkable and impactful debut! #Nishaanchi����.”

With such an impactful entry, Aaishvary has proven he isn’t here to take baby steps but to make a mark. A strong, confident debut like this is rare, and it signals that a promising career lies ahead for him. In fact, according to reports, Aaishvary has already been roped in for a pivotal role in the Hindi remake of Sai Rajesh’s successful Telugu film Baby. Clearly, the industry is placing strong bets on this young man, and going by the reactions to Nishaanchi, he looks more than ready to live up to the expectations.