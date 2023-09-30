Nitesh Tiwari breaks silence on Bawaal failure

Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor became the subject of controversy right as the film’s trailer dropped. With its unclear messaging and out-of-context dialogues, the trailer left the audience confused. Netizens hoped that the film would provide them with some clarity, but in vain. Now, in a recent interview, Nitesh Tiwari has addressed the criticism against the film.

Talking to the Hindustan Times, Nitesh said, “There is only a small section of people who questioned Bawaal… People were overtly nitpicking what I would say. Predominately the kind of feedback I got was very very positive. People who consumed it, had it the way it should have been consumed, rather than overly nitpicking. But, having said that, no offence, people can nitpick also."

He added, “I respect their opinion because that is exactly what it is when you put out a work in a public forum. You have to be ready for all kinds of reactions. It’s great learning also, from all of that. I take it all in the right spirit. I try to learn as to how can I improve things going forward."

For the unversed, Bawaal was criticised for its scenes that featured the Auschwitz camp and for using Hitler as a metaphor in the film to guide the leading pair’s love story. Dialogues from the film like, “Every relationship goes through its Auschwitz," and, “We are all little like Hitler," garnered harsh reactions from the public.However, Nitesh’s next project Tumse Na Ho Payega, which was released on OTT on September 29 is being lauded by the audience.