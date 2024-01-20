Nora Fatehi Becomes Latest Victim of Deepfake Video Menace

After celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra, Nora Fatehi has become the latest victim of deepfake technology. A morphed video featuring Nora, promoting a fashion brand, surfaced online, rapidly gaining viral traction.

The manipulated video showcases Nora with impeccable precision, mimicking her voice, body language, and overall demeanour. Recognizing the threat posed by deepfake technology, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram stories to denounce the video, stating, "Shocked!!! This is not me."

What is a deepfake video?

This incident sheds light on the growing concern surrounding deepfake cases in India, where celebrities find themselves targeted in an ongoing digital warfare. Deepfake videos are crafted using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, allowing for the substitution of a person's face or voice in an existing video with that of another individual. This manipulation creates a realistic illusion, making it appear as if the person in the original video is engaging in actions or making statements they never did. The rise of deepfake technology has raised serious concerns about its potential misuse, posing challenges to the credibility and authenticity of visual media.

Earlier this week, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar became the victim of malicious creation and dissemination of deepfake content. The master blaster, on Monday, January 15, took to X to address the disturbing misuse of technology, urging vigilance and swift action against the spread of misinformation. He shared a deepfake video in which he can be seen advertising for a gaming app and advocating for its ability to help people earn money.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see the rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads, and apps like these in large numbers. Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," Sachin Tendulkar said in a post on X.

In the video, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen promoting an app called "Skyward Aviator Quest" and even claims that his daughter Sara Tendulkar is earning good money by playing on this application. The video depicts Sachin Tendulkar casually sitting and promoting the app, but a close look at the video reveals that it is fake.

After master blaster Sachin Tendulkar flagged a deepfake video, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar assured tighter rules under the Information Technology (IT) Act to ensure compliance by social media platforms operational in the country.

Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude to Sachin Tendulkar for bringing attention to the issue, emphasizing the threats posed by deepfakes and AI-driven misinformation to the safety and trust of Indian users. In a tweet, Union Minister stated, "Thank you @sachin_rt for this tweet #DeepFakes and misinformation powered by #AI are a threat to Safety&Trust of Indian users and represents harm & legal violation that platforms hv to prevent and take down. Recent Advisory by @GoI_MeitY requires platforms to comply wth this 100%. We will be shortly notifying tighter rules under IT Act to ensure compliance by platforms."