Nora Fatehi Claims Most the Bollywood Couples Are Not in Love

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi made some shocking claims about Bollywood couples. She stated that most of the Bollywood couple we see are not in love they are just married to be in a right circle.

While having conversation with famous podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia (Beerbiceps) she revealed that most of the celebrity couple pretend to be in love. In the same interview Nora also told the real reason why she is not seen with anybody or there is no news about her dating life.

Nora expressed her thoughts on clout predators, emphasizing how they aim to exploit individuals for their fame. She highlighted her avoidance of such individuals by refraining from dating or being seen with guys. Nora observed this behavior in the film industry, where people enter marriages for clout, using their partners for networking, financial gain, and maintaining relevance. She criticized the calculated mindset of some individuals who strategically marry to benefit from their partner's success in the industry.

Nora didn't mention any names, but she emphasized, "(It all comes down to) money and fame... these individuals will sacrifice their lives for money, fame, and power. There's nothing worse than marrying someone you don't love and being stuck with them for years; many people in our industry are engaging in such behavior."

She added that, "Just because they want to be in the right camp and circles. They want to be relevant because they don't know where their career is going to go. So, they need some backup plans: plan A, plan B, and plan C. I don't understand sacrificing your personal life, mental health, and happiness because work is work, home life is something else, and personal life is something else. You can't mix them both, because then you will never be happy. And then you'll wonder why you are depressed and suicidal.”



Nora Fatehi is from Canada and came to India to fulfill her dreams. She had to struggle a lot to reach at postision where she is. She started her Bollywood carrer in 2014 with ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans', and now she is a succesful actress-dancer who has completed a decade in the industry. she was also part of Bigg boss as a wild card entrant. ‘Stree’, Satyamev Jayate', and ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ are hits. Nora was seen in the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer dance movie ‘ABCD 2', which was directed by Remo are some of her hits.