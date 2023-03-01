Nora Fatehi reveals slapping her male co-star over inappropriate behaviour

Nora Fatehi has come a long way in B-town after her initial struggle in the showbiz industry. The former Bigg Boss contestant, ecently recalled an ugly fight she had with her co-star on the sets of her debut film, ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans’ in Bangladesh. Sharing details about the fight, Nora revealed that they were shooting in the jungle for the movie when one of her co-stars started misbehaving with her. Following which, she slapped him. However, he slapped her back and then they got into an ugly fight. Nora shared this incident on Kapil Sharma’s comedy chat show while she was promoting her film, ‘An Action Hero’. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat.

“We were shooting in the jungles of Sunderbans in Bangladesh. There was a co-actor who was ‘badtameez‘ (ill-mannered). So, I slapped him,” Nora shared. She then laughed uncontrollably while sharing that after that, he slapped her. This left Archana Puran Singh, Kapil and Ayushmann shocked. The actor continued, “I slapped him again. Then, he pulled my hair. I also pulled his hair. Bohot jhagda hua phir (It turned into a huge fight). The director had to intervene.”On hearing the story, Kapil joked, “Keede padenge usko (he will suffer).” Nora reacted to it by saying, “I swear, such a dog.”Nora Fatehi will next be seen in Sajid Khan’s 100 Percent, along with John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill. Nora is also all set to tour cities with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa and others for The Entertainers Show. They will be touring cities like Atlanta, Texas, Florida and Oakland are going to be on schedule.

