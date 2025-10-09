Nora Fatehi to Headline at the Nora Fatehi To Headline International Music Festival UNTOLD Dubai 2025

Nora Fatehi is set to make history once again as she joins the star-studded lineup of UNTOLD Dubai 2025, one of the world’s biggest and most anticipated music festivals. The festival, taking place from 6th to 9th November at Expo City Dubai, will see Nora share the stage with some of the biggest global music sensations including J Balvin, Martin Garrix, and Alan Walker.

The festival, which has earned global acclaim for its spectacular production, diverse artist lineup, and immersive experience, is making its grand return this year, and Nora’s headlining act promises to be one of its major highlights. Fans can expect a high-octane performance blending her signature dance energy, pop influences, and international sound, a showcase of Nora’s evolution as a truly global performer.

From chart-topping hits like Oh Mama! Tetema and Snake to global collaborations with Jason Derulo and Rayvanny, and her much-anticipated upcoming international pop single Just a Girl alongside Shenseea, Nora Fatehi continues to bridge cultures through music and performance. Her latest chartbuster, “Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka” from Thamma, has become a viral sensation across platforms, an another feather in her cap as she continues to dominate global charts and conversations with every release. And with her upcoming performance at UNTOLD Dubai, Nora once again reinforces her position as one of the most dynamic and influential global entertainers of today.