Noted Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead in her residence

Popular fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead in the bathroom of her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday (June 11) under suspicious circumstances. A bottle of carbon monoxide has been recovered from her flat; the police are suspecting suicide. A case has been registered in Banjara Hills under provisions related to a suspicious death and a further probe will be carried out.

Prathyusha, who was the founder of her own label named Prathyusha Garimella, used to run a fashion studio in Banjara Hills and had top clients from Tollywood, Bollywood and also from other sectors. She did her Master's in Business from Warwick University, UK and had launched her own label in 2013.Last year, Prathyusha had told Femina that prior to starting off her fashion career, she had studied in the UK for her master's following which she joined her father's business - LED manufacturing company. However, it soon dawned on Prathyusha that she wasn't cut out for the job and that her interests were elsewhere.

