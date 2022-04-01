Noted Tollywood director Sarath passes away at 74

Veteran Telugu film director Sarath passed away at his home on Friday morning. He was battling cancer for the past few months. Sarath made his directorial debut in 1986 with Chadastapu Mogudu, and has made over 20 films in his career. He predominantly worked with actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Suman.

While he delivered superhits such as Vamshanikokkadu, Sulthan, Peddannayya, and Vamshoddharakudu, he directed Suman in films Bava Bavamaridi, Peddinti Alludu, and Chinna Alludu. Expressing his shock at the demise of Sarath, Balakrishna said in a statement, “Sarath is a good friend of mine. He made a name for himself as a good person in the film industry. I did Vamshanikokkadu, Peddannayya, Sulthan, and Vamshoddharakudu with him. Today, the news of his demise has left me in grief. We have lost a good person. May his soul rest in peace. My deep condolences to his family.”