"Now children want to be entrepreneurs": Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta on 'Shark Tank India 5'

Mumbai [India], December 18 : As 'Shark Tank India' gears up for its fifth season, sharks Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta said the show has become a platform for young talent, reshaping how Indians view entrepreneurship and job creation.

Speaking about her journey on the show since its inception, Sugar Cosmetics Co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh shared that being part of all five seasons has allowed her to witness the rapid growth of India's startup ecosystem closely.

She told ANI, "Shark Tank is coming up for the fifth season this time. And I have been a part of season 1 to 5. And I think it has been an incredible journey for me to watch India's start-up ecosystem, where entrepreneurs are emerging from villages. We have invested in founders aged 13 to 83. I think this is a very important part of India's success because young children dream of becoming entrepreneurs and appearing on Shark Tank. I think it's a very inspiring journey."

Singh revealed that over the course of five seasons, the Sharks have backed more than 100 startups. "We have invested in more than 100 companies in Shark Tank's five seasons," she said, adding that the show has exceeded all expectations. "I think it's going to be one of India's most successful reality TV shows."

Reflecting on the show's early days, Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal, said the Sharks entered the show with a positive mindset but modest expectations. "It has been a very positive experience for us because we came with a positive mindset right from season one. And at that time, we didn't have many expectations because Shark Tank was new, the show was new, the founders were new. So, we thought that something good had happened in our lives, so we should do something for the country. But as soon as we saw the show, it became a movement," he said.

Mittal stressed that Shark Tank India has helped shift aspirations among India's youth. "Now children would want to become entrepreneurs, earlier, people wanted to become actors, film stars or cricketers," he said, adding that the show has instilled the belief that "the impossible is possible."

He also underlined the importance of entrepreneurship for India's economy. "Every year, we need 10 to 15 million jobs. Seeing this show, many entrepreneurs are rising who will create jobs, which is very critical for our country," he said.

Aman Gupta, Co-Founder, boAt Lifestyle, said the experience has been rewarding both financially and socially. "I think there is hope for entrepreneurship in India, which is a good thing. And it gives hope to a lot of people that they can also dream big. So, it is good. The journey of the show was very good for us," he added.

Gupta said his immediate focus is on making season five successful. "I want season five to be good good deals, good entrepreneurs and good discussions. I haven't thought about season six or beyond yet," he said.

'Shark Tank India 5' will stream on Sony LIV.

