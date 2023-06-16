Nushrratt Bharuccha on globe-trotting, enjoys warm breeze in Thailand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha who was busy shooting with Yo Yo Honey Singh for a new chartbuster music video in Los Angeles headed to Thailand and dropped videos from her trip.

Taking to Instagram stories, Nushrratt shared a beautiful video in a green and white printed strap dress.

Sharing the first video, she wrote, "LA to Phuket! Globe trotting!"

In one of the videos, Nushrratt can be enjoying the breeze on the boat ride and captioned it "From freezing in LA. To warm breeze in Thailand."

After 'Saiyaan Ji', 'Dil Chori', 'Care Ni Karda' and 'Chhote Chhote Peg', Nushrratt and Honey Singh are coming with another song.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt recently wrapped up the shooting of 'Chhorii 2'.

Helmed by Vishal Furia 'Chhorii' streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience.

Apart from Nushrratt, 'Chhorii 2' also stars Soha Ali Khan in the lead role.

Nushrratt, who will return to play the role of the protagonist, Sakshi, earlier said, "I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2."

Apart from that, she has 'Akelli' in the pipeline.

