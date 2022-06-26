Nushrratt Bharuccha shines in pink prints, exuding 'weekend' vibes

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha turned up the glam quotient, exuding 'Weekend' vibes with her latest social media pictures looking stunning as usual.

"Knock Knock. Who's there? WEEKEND!" captioned the 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' star on Instagram, with a butterfly emoji at the end.

Nushrratt donned a pretty pink-hued blouse and palazzos having intricate prints, matching her attire with a similar printed shrug. She struck an elegant pose, leaning onto a wall, looking down.

The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor clicked the second picture in a sitting pose, with one hand running through her curly brunette hair. She had a hint of a smile on her face, looking quite graceful.

In the third picture, Nushrratt posed, keeping one hand on the wall, while her other hand revealed two pairs of golden-coloured bangles which suited well with her attire. She had sported a pink shade of lipstick while her bare minimum makeup seemed flawless.

The actor looked like a pretty belle in the fourth image as she raised up her arms, letting the sheer pink shrug fly in the wind, as she walked on a small pathway, a few feet up from the ground. Nushrratt's infectious smile made the picture look perfect.

Nushrratt has established a name for herself in the Bollywood film industry with many noteworthy movies. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film 'Love Sex aur Dhokha' in 2010. However, she rose to fame with her film, 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' in the year 2011.

Some of the actor's most well-known films include 'Chhorii", 'Dream Girl', and 'Chhalaang'.

Meanwhile, speaking on the work front, Nushrratt is bathing in the success of her latest film 'Janhit Mein Jaari', a light-hearted comedy on safe sex. The film also features actor Anud Singh Dhaka and is directed by Jai Basantu Singh.

Further, Nushrratt has also started shooting for her upcoming project 'Selfiee' in Bhopal. Actors Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty star in this movie as well.

( With inputs from ANI )

