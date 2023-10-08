Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas attack

Nushrratt Bharuccha is stuck in Israel, amid the ongoing tension between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group, According to Times Now, the actress went there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival. The last time the team managed to get in touch with her was around 12:30 pm when she was safe in a basement.

The team further states that from yesterday until now, they have not been contacted again. Her entire team is trying to bring Nushrat back to India safely.More than 300 were killed in Israel in a surprise large-scale attack by the Palestinian group Hamas as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce its Gaza hideouts to "rubble.' As Israel and Palestine launched airstrikes at each other, in an escalation to the already tense relations, India issued an advisory to the Indians in Israel asking them to “remain vigilant" and “observe safety protocols."