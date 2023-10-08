Nushrratt Bharuccha traced in Israel, after Indian Embassy's help

Nushrratt Bharuccha who was in Israel to participate in Haifi Film Festival has successfully reached Airport area which is comparatively safer and soon she will be boarding flight out of Israel. The war between Israel and Hamas has intensified. After the overnight rocket attacks by Hamas, Israel has started attacking Gaza in retaliation, while Israel is attacking Hamas targets in Yogi style. Israel has used bulldozers on Hamas positions.

Amid the ongoing distress, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on early Sunday, urged Gaza residents to flee as his defence forces sought to take "deadliest revenge" in which Hamas killed over 300 Israelis. The message from the Prime Minister came in the early Sunday after backed by a barrage of rockets, dozens of Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday on Saturday.