Olivia Rodrigo excited about 6 Grammy nominations, says, "It's just such an honour"

Los Angeles [US], January 6 : Actor Olivia Rodrigo is ecstatic after being nominated for six Grammy Awards. At the premiere of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' in Los Angeles, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter said it was "such an honour," according to People.

"Yeah. So insane. It's just such an honour and such a pleasure to be recognized by the music community in such an incredible way," Rodrigo told People. "I'm very grateful."

The star also said that seeing so many friends nominated is "half the fun." She added, "Honestly, sometimes that's more exciting than you getting nominated. [You are] just so proud of everyone that you love."

"Noah Kahan got nominated for best new artist, and we were so excited," Rodrigo tells PEOPLE. "I was so excited that he got nominated. He was so excited that I got nominated. So it's just a wonderful sharing of the love."

Rodrigo has been nominated for six Grammys, including record of the year for "Vampire," album of the year for Guts, song of the year for "Vampire," best Pop solo performance for "Vampire," best pop vocal album for Guts, and best rock song for "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl."

The 66th Grammy Awards will be place on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The three-time Grammy winner's song "Can't Catch Me Now," which was published earlier this month, is also featured on the soundtrack for 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'.

"I love everything Hunger Games," Rodrigo tells PEOPLE. "I love the books, I love the movies, and I really love the soundtracks. It's such an honor to be asked to write this song, and I'm very excited to be here."

At the event, Rodrigo was dressed in a black shimmering gown that featured floral embellishments. She attended the party alongside her friend, singer-songwriter Conan Gray and the beaming pair posed together on the red carpet, reported People.

