‘OMG 2’: New song ‘Mahadeva’ from Akshay Kumar- Pankaj Tripathi starrer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Actor Akshay Kumar on Friday unveiled the new track ‘Mahadeva’ from his recently released drama film ‘OMG 2’.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the song and wrote, “And it’s time for my favourite track. Let’s go #Mahadeva, Mahadeva, Mahadeva!!! Song out now.”

Sung, composed and penned by Kashh the song features Akshay Kumar as the messenger of Lord Shiva.

Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

Soon after Akshay shared the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Hara Hara Mahadeva, Shambhu!,” a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “Har Har Mahadev.”

The film piqued the interest of the audience since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser.

Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as it wanted to tread with caution due to its overtly religious theme.

However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film for release with some cuts. The censor board gave an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certification to the film.

'OMG 2' marked Akshay's 10th Independence Day release and seems to have turned the tide in his career after a string of flops.

Despite facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2', 'OMG 2' has fared phenomenally well at the box office.

The film has collected Rs 85.05 crores in its first week.

Tarde analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “Riding on glowing word of mouth, #OMG2 posts an EXCELLENT number in Week 1… This, despite a Tsunami called #Gadar2… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr, Tue 17.10 cr, Wed 7.20 cr, Thu 5.58 cr. Total: ₹ 85.05 cr. #India biz. Now that #OMG2 has found whole-hearted acceptance, the film is sure to score big numbers in Weekend 2 [especially on Sat and Sun]… This one is NOT slowing down soon. #Boxoffice.”

Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen in the action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chota Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff.

