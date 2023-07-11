OMG 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar steals the show as Lord Shiva

Akshay Kumar’s fans are excitedly waiting for the release of his upcoming film, ‘Oh My God 2’. The film, directed by Amit Rai, will release in theatres on August 11. The movie will clash with Anil Sharma’s ‘Gadar 2.’ The teaser of the film finally dropped today, July 11. The satirical comedy drama is a sequel to the 2012 hit film 'OMG- Oh My God! 'While the original Oh My God revolved around Paresh Rawal, who played an atheist; OMG 2 has Pankaj Tripathi, a believer in Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal. The teaser opens with Pankaj Tripathi's voiceover as he says that a human being can give prove of God's existence by being either a believer or his absence by being an atheist but, God always comes to the rescue of a person in need.

It begins with a mention of Paresh's story in the first installment and goes on to show how Pankaj Tripathi's Kanti Sharan Mudgal worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication and glimpses of how his family suffers a tragedy. There is also a glimpse of a child dying by suicide under a train. Directed by Amit Rai, Oh My God 2 is a sequel to the original in which Akshay had essayed the character of Lord Krishna. 'OMG 2' is being written and directed by Amit Rai. The film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl. Dr Chandraprakash Diwedi is the creative producer of the movie. The cinematography of the movie is done by Amalendu Chaudhary.OMG 2 will be Akshay’s second theatrical release of the year, after the box office washout Selfiee, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The actor has been going through a rough phase with consecutive films bombing at the box office.



