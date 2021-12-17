OMG! Katrina makes her 'Pheli Rasoi', she cooks Halwa for her husband Vicky Kaushal

Katrina is giving all Punjabi vibes after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal. From getting ready in Punjabi bridal look to wearing Punjabi salwar suits Katrina is setting major goals as wife. And now the diva has did something really sweet for her husband, Katrina made 'halwa' as her first Rasoi for her husband Vicky Kaushal.



She took her Instagram story and posted the picture with Halwa in the bowl, and wrote "Maine banaya... 'chauka chardhana'."



Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on 9th December. The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the announcement, along with sharing clicks from the nuptial. Both Katrina and Vicky wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.



The wedding was a close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance. Many celebs across the industry congratulate newly wed couple Vicky and Katrina.



Now it also reported that Katrina and Vicky are all set to give grand reception of their wedding in Mumbai for their industry friends, the date haven't revealed yet but it is reported that the couple will host their wedding reception before Christmas.