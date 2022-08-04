On August chaar, the first glimpse of Jahan Chaar Yaar!

Why should boys have all the fun? Well, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra are certainly not missing out on the frolic! The makers of Jahaan Chaar Yaar have dropped an exclusive poster of the film, and looks like the awesome foursome are in it to win it. Releasing in cinemas all over on the 16th of September, the Vinod Bachchan production follows the madcap adventures of four female friends who head for a trip to Goa, only to encounter some unexpected twists and turns. The poster features all four leading ladies having a gala time in each other’s company. If this on screen camaraderie is anything to go by, audiences are in for a rollicking ride with the chaar yaars!Jahaan Chaar Yaar, a Soundrya Productions film, produced by Vinod Bachchan, directed by Kamal Pandey, in theatres from the 16th of September.