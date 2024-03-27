On his birthday, Ram Charan visits Tirupati temple with wife Upasana, daughter

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 27 : Marking his 39th birthday, actor Ram Charan offered prayers at the Tirupati temple along with his wife Upasana Kamineni and daughter Klin Kaara during the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Indeed Ram Charan had an auspicious start to his birthday by seeking blessings from Lord Venkateswara.

In images and videos doing the round, Ram can be seen wearing the traditional veshti and shirt while Upasana draped a beautiful rani pink saree. She held Klin close as they made their way out of the temple.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1772791206709215250?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of 'Game Changer', which also stars Kiara Advani.

The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. The film's promotional material also aligns with what's described by the platform.

Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. S. Shankar has directed the film.

Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, untitled and referred to as #RC16. The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film that also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. A R Rahman will compose the music for the film.

Ram Charan expressed excitement about working with Janhvi Kapoor and said, "Many have longed to see me paired with Janhvi Kapoor, reminiscing about the nostalgia of Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari."

Director Sukumar, renowned for his work in 'Rangasthalam' and 'Pushpa,' presents RC16 under Sukumar Writings banner, in association with Mythri Movie Makers. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, ensuring a prestigious and extravagant production.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor