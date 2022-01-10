On Hrithik Roshan birthday, father Rakesh Roshan reveals why his son don't do many films

He is the most handsome man in the industry. His looks can steal anyone's heart. Not only this but he is also a versatile actor who has kept his charm in the film industry even after the ages. No one can be him, and he doesn't need to be someone else, he is non-other than Hrithik Roshan. The superstar and the most handsome actor, today on 10th January the superstar turned 48. But do you know why Hrithik Roshan doesn't do so many films, why he is so choosy about his projects? If no, then here's the answer for you.

Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan revealed this in his recent interview, said "As an actor he likes challenges. The opportunity to play inspiring characters doesn't come by easily. That's why he doesn't do many films. He doesn't want to play routine characters. There are many films that do extremely well at the box-office. When I imagine Hrithik in them, I realise that had he been in it, the film wouldn't have done as well. Reason being, from Hrithik people expect something else. They know he's an intense actor, so the subject and performance will be different. He works in films where he wants to justify the character. He can't breeze in and out of a film. His characters need to have a graph. To get that kind of character and subject is not frequent."

He further opened up about his equation with Hrithik Roshan, "The best thing about our relationship is that we can be honest and candid with each other. That brings you extremely close. I don't think twice before speaking my mind with him. You don't feel so free even with friends. With friends, you fear whether your frankness will upset the other person. You wonder how to put it across. But Hrithik's more than a friend" said Rakesh Roshan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Vikram Vedha.



