"One of the most difficult characters...": VatsaSheth feels fortunate to be part of 'Adipurush'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) May 31 : 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car' actor Vatsal Sheth spoke about what it means for him to work on a film like 'Adipurush'.

The actor is super pumped about its release and believes that everyone will have a spectacular time watching it.

Vatsal gave a brief about his role as Indrajeet in Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush'.

The actor said, "I am really really fortunate to be a part of 'Adipurush', everyone's talking about it and loved the trailer. It is amazing to be a part of the saga. Indrajeet is one of the most difficult characters I have ever played and I cannot wait for the world to see what I've done with it. I feel blessed to be a part of this film and am excited about it."

He also opened up about working with the team, especially Prabhas, in the movie, and praised him.

Vatsal added, "Working with Prabhas sir was amazing, I mean he is such a great human being, he is a fine actor, he is so subtle, he is not a superstar, he is a megastar, I don't know where to start from. It has been an amazing experience. Also, Om sir is such a visionary, I can't talk much about it, but everyone will have to wait to watch it and that's when everyone will know what I am talking about."

'Adipurush' is an upcoming film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. It is written and directed by Om Raut. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.

'Adipurush' releases on June 16.

