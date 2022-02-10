Opportunities are almost endless in the entertainment industry: Kajal Pisal

Mumbai, Feb 10 Actress Kajal Pisal, who is currently seen in the TV show 'Sirf Tum', enjoys playing different roles.

She says: "As an actor I want to enjoy playing many different roles. Acting can offer us so many shades to play. You don't always have to be the bad or the good, you can change roles and can play every part you want as long as you are good enough in your role and can convince the public about your authenticity.

"Consequently, if you don't want to be negative anymore, you can just switch sides. You can also switch the movie genre if you feel like you need a change. In fact, opportunities are almost endless and chances are that you will not be able to try out all the different things the acting world has to offer in a lifetime."

Kajal known for featuring in popular shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Naagin 5', among others says portraying different roles onscreen has helped her to explore herself in real life.

She adds: "Acting has always helped me to explore a lot about myself. Since I have been playing many different characters, I also got to learn a lot about myself. In fact, you really have to feel with the character and develop a high level of empathy if you want to represent the respective character in the best possible manner.

"Consequently, you will also develop a higher level of empathy in your private life since you will better understand what drives people and why they do the things they do. Being empathic is crucial to succeeding in life and by working as an actor, you can learn this important skill in a rather natural manner."

Pisal has also acted in Gujarati action movie 'Mijaaj'.

