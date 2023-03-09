Oscar committee member Suriya casts his vote for The Academy Awards

South superstar Suriya cast his vote as an Oscar committee member at the 95th Academy Awards. The actor shared a pic as he announced that he has finished voting for the Oscars. For the unversed, He is the first Tamil actor invited to be a member of the Oscar committee. Suriya took to Twitter and shared a screenshot as he finished casting his vote for the nominations at the Oscars. The actor voted for the nominated categories, which were revealed a few months ago. Although, Suriya didn't mention who he casted his vote for, he wrote on Twitter, "Voting done! #Oscars95 @TheAcademy.

From India, blockbuster track Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated under the Best Song category for Oscars 2023. In fact, the singers of the song Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will also be performing live on the stage on the awards night. All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers are also nominated at the Oscars 2023 in the Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary short film sections respectively. Meanwhile, Suriya is currently shooting for his period drama, tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. It is directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has Disha Patani in the female lead role. The film will reportedly be in two parts and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer.