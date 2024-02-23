Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur to star in 'Foundation' season 3

Los Angeles [US], February 23 : Oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur is the new addition to the third season of 'Foundation'

As per Variety, in 'Foundation', Kotsur will feature as Preem Palver, described as "the leader of a planet of psychics." The sci-fi series is being headlined by Lee Pace and Jared Harris.

Also, the project marks Kotsur's return to Apple TV+. He previously starred in the film 'CODA', which was distributed by the streaming arm of the tech giant.

In 2022, Kotsur won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in 'CODA'. He made history at the Oscars as the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting. His win came 35 years after his 'CODA' co-star Marlee Matlin became the first deaf actor ever to win an Oscar, for her leading role in 'Children of a Lesser God'.

Kotsur was up against Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), Jesse Piemons (The Power of the Dog), JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog).

'CODA' is a 2021 coming-of-age comedy-drama film, that was written and directed by Sian Heder. The movie is an English-language remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Belier, and it stars Emilia Jones as the eponymous CODA (child of deaf adults), the only hearing member of a deaf family, who struggles to balance her attempts to help her family's struggling fishing business and her own life aspirations.

The film also won best picture and best adapted screenplay at the 94th Academy Awards. Kotsur's recent roles include an appearance as himself in the final season of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and an appearance in Season 1 of 'The Mandalorian' He has also appeared in shows like 'Criminal Minds', 'Scrubs' and 'CSI: New York'.

Coming back to 'Foundation', it first debuted on Apple TV+ in 2021, with the second season airing in 2023. The show is based on the 'Foundation' stories written by Isaac Asimov. Along with Harris and Pace, the cast also includes Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels and Dimitri Leonidas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor