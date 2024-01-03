Oscar-Winning Actress Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt Welcome Grandson Maxime

Michelle Yeoh, the Oscar-winning actress, has embraced a new chapter in her life with the joyous arrival of her grandchild. Yeoh recently delighted her followers by sharing a series of baby photos on her official Instagram account. Taking to the platform on Tuesday, the cinematic superstar, whose journey began in Hong Kong, posted heartwarming pictures that captured her cradling the tiny foot of her step-grandson Maxime, alongside her husband Jean Todt.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to Todt’s son, Nicolas, and daughter-in-law Darina, the Malaysian-born actress acknowledged them for making the couple "the happiest and proudest grandparents."

In a separate post, Nicolas Todt ecstatically announced the birth of their son Maxime on January 1, 2024, stating, "Both mother and son are very well, and we could not have started the year better! We are filled with happiness and blessed that life gave us this opportunity." Yeoh, aged 61, and her 77-year-old husband tied the knot last July after having first met nearly 20 years ago.

Jean Todt, the former CEO of Ferrari, is supported by his 46-year-old son, who manages esteemed racing drivers such as Daniil Kvyat, Felipe Massa, Pastor Maldonado, James Calado, and Charles Leclerc. Nicolas Todt proudly shared a photo of himself, his father, and Yeoh beside Darina’s hospital bed, confirming the well-being of the mother and baby.

