Oscars 2022: Complete Nomination List

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are out which was announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.In the acting categories, Kristen Stewart won her first Oscar nod for Best Actress in a lead role for 'Spencer', she will go up against Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain and Penelope Cruz.The nominees for Best Actor in the lead role include Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and Will Smith.The ten films in the running for Best Picture include 'Belfast', 'CODA', 'Don't Look Up', 'Drive My Car', 'Dune', 'King Richard', 'Licorice Pizza', 'Nightmare Alley', 'The Power of the Dog' and 'West Side Story'.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Directing

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

DriveBelfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Directing

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

West Side Story – Steven Spielberg My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

West Side Story – Steven Spielberg

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Supporting role

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Actor in a Supporting role

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cinematography

Greig Fraser – Dune

Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

Costume Design

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran – Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan – Dune

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Documentary (Feature)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution could not be televised)

Writing With Fire

Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When we were Bullies

Film Editing

Hank Corwin – Don’t Look Up

Joe Walker – Dune

Pamela Martin – King Richard

Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum – Tick, Tick…Boom!

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Music (Original score)

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog