Oscars 2022: Complete Nomination List
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2022 08:50 PM2022-02-08T20:50:10+5:302022-02-08T20:51:50+5:30
The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are out which was announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.In ...
The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards are out which was announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.In the acting categories, Kristen Stewart won her first Oscar nod for Best Actress in a lead role for 'Spencer', she will go up against Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain and Penelope Cruz.The nominees for Best Actor in the lead role include Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and Will Smith.The ten films in the running for Best Picture include 'Belfast', 'CODA', 'Don't Look Up', 'Drive My Car', 'Dune', 'King Richard', 'Licorice Pizza', 'Nightmare Alley', 'The Power of the Dog' and 'West Side Story'.
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Directing
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Directing
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
West Side Story – Steven Spielberg
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Supporting role
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Actor in a Supporting role
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Cinematography
Greig Fraser – Dune
Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
Costume Design
Jenny Beavan – Cruella
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran – Cyrano
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan – Dune
Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Documentary (Feature)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution could not be televised)
Writing With Fire
Documentary (Short Subject)
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When we were Bullies
Film Editing
Hank Corwin – Don’t Look Up
Joe Walker – Dune
Pamela Martin – King Richard
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum – Tick, Tick…Boom!
International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Makeup & Hairstyling
Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
House of Gucci – Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Music (Original score)
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
