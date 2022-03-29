Oscars viewership rises 56% to 15.4 mn after last year's historic low
Los Angeles, March 29 Oscars viewership rose when 15.36 million sets of eyeballs tuned into the 94th Academy Awards.
The Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes-hosted show on Sunday was up 56 per cent from last year's historic low in audience size, per time-zone-adjusted fast-national numbers from Nielsen, and rose 68 per cent in key demo ratings to a 3.2, reports 'Variety'.
Looking at last year in the same preliminary fast-national data, the 2021 ceremony drew 9.85 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49.
The 2022 Oscars are up considerably in both metrics but still come in as the second-least-watched and second-lowest-rated Academy Awards on the books.
Final 'Live + Same Day' Nielsen data for the 94th Academy Awards, which will show out-of-home viewing and live streaming, will be available Tuesday.
Early fast-affiliate Nielsen numbers for Sunday's Oscars reported by some outlets Monday are not time-zone adjusted and do not factor in West Coast viewing of the awards show.
Sunday's Oscars began with Beyonce's remote performance of 'King Richard' track 'Be Alive' from a tennis court in Compton and ended with 'CODA' winning best picture.
In between, the show took an unexpected turn when presenter Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, and best actor nominee (and now winner) Will Smith went onstage and slapped Rock in the face.
The 2021 mid-pandemic, host-less Oscars ceremony drew a record low 10.5 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among the key adults 18-49 demographic on Sunday, April 25, according to finalised Live + Same Day data.
The year before that, the 2020 emcee-less telecast - which aired on February 9, a more typical date for the awards show - averaged 23.6 million viewers. In 2019, the first year in decades the show went without a host, the 91st Oscars brought in 29.6 million viewers.
Sunday's ceremony with the trio of Hall, Schumer and Sykes taking over, marked the end of a three-year hiatus on hosts since Jimmy Kimmel's turn at the 2018 Academy Awards drew 26.6 million viewers.
