"Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for...." Chiranjeevi on RRR's Oscar win

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi's heart swelled with pride to see his son Ram Charan's film 'RRR' winning Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday.

RRR's power-packed song Naatu Naatu bagged the golden trophy for Best Original Song.

Congratulating the team especially director SS Rajamouli over the win, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, "#NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD !!! And THE OSCAR for the Best Original Song Goes To : Take a Bow .. @mmkeeravaani garu & @boselyricist @kaalabhairava @Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan And the One & Only @ssrajamouli#Oscars95."

He added, "Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for One Man's vision, courage & conviction @ssrajamouli...A Billion Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude ! Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of @RRRMovie."

The viral track is directed by SS Rajamouli and features actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, all of whom attended the Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu beat a slate of heavy-weight competitors - Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.

Naatu Naatu has dominated all the major global awards. Before entering the Oscars, in January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.'

