OTT Releases This Week: Dude, Jolly LLB 3, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Delhi Crime Season 3 and More – New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (November 10 - November 16): This weekend, viewers can look forward to a fresh lineup of movies and series on popular OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Zee5. From intense thrillers and emotional dramas to light-hearted romances and fantasy adventures, there is something for every type of audience. Here are the top releases to watch this weekend.

Jolly LLB 3 | November 14, 2025 | JioHotstar, Netflix

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the courtroom comedy brings together rival lawyers Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi. The duo joins forces against a corrupt real estate tycoon in a story filled with humour and emotion.

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, Amrita Rao, Gajraj Rao

Dude | November 14, 2025 | Netflix

This Tamil drama explores friendship, love, and self-discovery as Agan and Kural’s bond faces challenges after Agan’s breakup. The film promises light-hearted emotional moments.

Dude Trailer

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon

Jurassic World: Rebirth | November 14, 2025 | The Peacock Hub, JioHotstar

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the story follows covert operative Zora Bennett and her team on a risky mission to extract dinosaur DNA for medical research.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Trailer

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise

Dashavatar | November 14, 2025 | ZEE5

Directed by Subodh Khanolkar, the Marathi-language film follows an ageing Dashavatara performer whose final play turns into a spiritual and cultural struggle.

Dashavatar Trailer

Cast: Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Siddharth Menon

Delhi Crime Season 3 | November 13, 2025 | Netflix

Shefali Shah returns as DCP Vartika in a new investigation that begins with an abandoned baby and leads to shocking revelations about exploitation and human trafficking. Huma Qureshi joins the cast as the new antagonist.

Delhi Crime Season 3 Trailer

Cast: Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang

Freakier Friday | November 13, 2025 | JioHotstar

A sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday, the film sees Anna and Tess swapping bodies again as new family dynamics create chaos.

Freakier Friday Trailer

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters

Telusu Kada | November 14, 2025 | Netflix

A young couple’s marriage faces turmoil when they turn to surrogacy and discover that the doctor helping them is the husband’s ex-girlfriend. The Telugu film explores love, relationships, and second chances.

Telusu Kada Trailer

Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashi Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu

A Quiet Place: Day One | November 14, 2025 | Netflix

The prequel to A Quiet Place follows Sam, a terminally ill woman, as she struggles to survive the first day of the alien invasion in New York.

A Quiet Place: Day One Trailer

Cast: Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Lupita Nyong’o, Djimon Hounsou

Nishaanchi | November 14, 2025 | Amazon Prime Video

Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, this crime thriller follows twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo whose lives take a dark turn after a failed robbery exposes their father’s troubled past. Their love triangle with Rinku adds to the chaos.

Nishaanchi Trailer

Cast: Aishwarya Thackrey, Vedika Pinto, Monika Pawar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub