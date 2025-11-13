OTT Releases This Week: Dude, Jolly LLB 3, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Delhi Crime Season 3 and More – New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 13, 2025 19:03 IST2025-11-13T18:43:27+5:302025-11-13T19:03:37+5:30
OTT Releases This Week (November 10 - November 16): This weekend, viewers can look forward to a fresh lineup of movies and series on popular OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Zee5. From intense thrillers and emotional dramas to light-hearted romances and fantasy adventures, there is something for every type of audience. Here are the top releases to watch this weekend.
- Jolly LLB 3 | November 14, 2025 | JioHotstar, Netflix
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the courtroom comedy brings together rival lawyers Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi. The duo joins forces against a corrupt real estate tycoon in a story filled with humour and emotion.
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, Amrita Rao, Gajraj Rao
- Dude | November 14, 2025 | Netflix
This Tamil drama explores friendship, love, and self-discovery as Agan and Kural’s bond faces challenges after Agan’s breakup. The film promises light-hearted emotional moments.
Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon
- Jurassic World: Rebirth | November 14, 2025 | The Peacock Hub, JioHotstar
Directed by Gareth Edwards, the story follows covert operative Zora Bennett and her team on a risky mission to extract dinosaur DNA for medical research.
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise
- Dashavatar | November 14, 2025 | ZEE5
Directed by Subodh Khanolkar, the Marathi-language film follows an ageing Dashavatara performer whose final play turns into a spiritual and cultural struggle.
Cast: Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Siddharth Menon
- Delhi Crime Season 3 | November 13, 2025 | Netflix
Shefali Shah returns as DCP Vartika in a new investigation that begins with an abandoned baby and leads to shocking revelations about exploitation and human trafficking. Huma Qureshi joins the cast as the new antagonist.
Cast: Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang
- Freakier Friday | November 13, 2025 | JioHotstar
A sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday, the film sees Anna and Tess swapping bodies again as new family dynamics create chaos.
Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters
- Telusu Kada | November 14, 2025 | Netflix
A young couple’s marriage faces turmoil when they turn to surrogacy and discover that the doctor helping them is the husband’s ex-girlfriend. The Telugu film explores love, relationships, and second chances.
Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashi Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu
- A Quiet Place: Day One | November 14, 2025 | Netflix
The prequel to A Quiet Place follows Sam, a terminally ill woman, as she struggles to survive the first day of the alien invasion in New York.
Cast: Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Lupita Nyong’o, Djimon Hounsou
- Nishaanchi | November 14, 2025 | Amazon Prime Video
Written and directed by Anurag Kashyap, this crime thriller follows twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo whose lives take a dark turn after a failed robbery exposes their father’s troubled past. Their love triangle with Rinku adds to the chaos.
Cast: Aishwarya Thackrey, Vedika Pinto, Monika Pawar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub
