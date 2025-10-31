OTT Releases This Week: Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Idli Kadai and More – New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 27- Nov 2): This week brings a strong lineup of new titles across major OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5. Viewers can look forward to a mix of action, fantasy, drama and horror as several highly anticipated releases hit digital screens. From Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and the Malayalam fantasy film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra to The Witcher Season 4 and IT: Welcome to Derry, this week’s releases promise diverse stories and fresh entertainment for every audience.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 | Amazon Prime Video | October 31, 2025

Rishab Shetty returns with Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, an action-packed period drama. The story follows Berme, a young tribal leader, who clashes with the King of Bangra Kingdom over forest exploitation. The film delves into faith, power and divine forces as guardian spirits rise to protect their land.

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Rakesh Poojari

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra | JioHotstar| October 31, 2025

Directed by Dominic Arun, this Malayalam fantasy-action film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Tovino Thomas. The story revolves around Chandra, a mysterious woman with supernatural powers who finds herself drawn into an organ-trafficking racket in Bangalore.

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Tovino Thomas

Idli Kadai | Netflix | October 29, 2025

Dhanush leads this heartfelt drama about Murugan, a young chef who returns from Bangkok to his village after his father’s death. Taking over the family’s traditional idli shop, he faces challenges that test his culinary skills, values and love.

Cast: Dhanush, Nithya Menen Sathyaraj, Arun Vijay, Raj Kiran, Shalini Pandey

Maarigallu | ZEE5 | October 31, 2025

Set in 1990s Karnataka, this supernatural thriller follows a group of villagers who search for the lost treasure of the Kadamba dynasty. As greed overtakes them, they encounter divine wrath that questions their faith and morality.

Cast: Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Suraj, Rangayana Raghu, Prashanth Siddi

Hedda | Amazon Prime Video | October 29, 2025

Inspired by Henrik Ibsen’s classic play Hedda Gabler, this American drama stars Tessa Thompson as a woman trapped in a loveless marriage. Her attempts to manipulate those around her lead to tragic consequences that spiral beyond control.

Cast: Tessa Thomson, Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, Nicholas Pinnock, Tom Bateman

IT: Welcome to Derry | JioHotstar | October 27, 2025

Set in 1962, this horror series serves as a prequel to IT. It begins with a boy’s disappearance and a group of friends uncovering terrifying secrets tied to a demonic entity.

Cast: Taylour Paige, James Remar, Rudy Mancuso, Chris Chalk, Stephen Rider

M3GAN 2.0 | JioHotstar | October 27, 2025

The sci-fi thriller returns with Gemma facing a new AI threat named Amelia, developed using M3gan’s stolen technology. As danger looms, she must protect her rebellious niece while battling the deadly machine.

Cast: Amie Donald, Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Ivanna Sakhno

The Witcher Season 4 | Netflix | October 30, 2025

Liam Hemsworth takes over as Geralt in the new season of The Witcher. As Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri navigate separation and chaos, they embark on new journeys of survival and transformation. The season promises high-octane adventure and emotional depth.

Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey