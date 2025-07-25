OTT Releases This Week: Mandala Murders, Ronth, Rangeen and More – New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (July 21 - July 27): This week brings a wide mix of new shows and films across different genres and languages. Viewers can enjoy thrillers, dramas and comedies with strong stories and popular stars. Actors like Vaani Kapoor, Kajol, Adam Sandler and Ammy Virk will be seen in key roles. Whether you enjoy suspense or light family fun, there is something new to watch on every platform. Here is a full list of the top OTT releases this week.

Mandala Murders | July 25, 2025 | Netflix

Vaani Kapoor and Surveen Chawla star in this mystery thriller set in the town of Charandaspur. The story follows detectives Rea Thomson and Vikram Singh as they uncover a ritualistic killing spree. The series delves into secrets buried deep within society and gets intense with each episode.

Ronth | July 22, 2025 | JioHotstar

Ronth is a Malayalam thriller directed by Shahi Kabir. The plot centres on two police officers during night patrol who get caught in unexpected situations. The senior officer must face his past while the younger one questions the system.

Rangeen | July 25, 2025 | Amazon Prime Video

Rangeen stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Rajshri Deshpande. The series focuses on themes of love, trust and personal growth. Set to deliver emotional and humorous moments, this new Indian series marks the start of its first season.

Sarzameen | July 25, 2025 | JioHotstar

Directed by Kayoze Irani, Sarzameen stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The story revolves around an army officer who risks everything to fight terrorism in Kashmir. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film combines patriotic emotion with suspense.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 | July 25, 2025 | Zee5

A sequel to the 2022 Punjabi hit, this comedy film follows Nirmal Singh, whose already chaotic life with two wives takes another turn when his mother proposes a third—an Italian woman. Starring Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira, the film promises high-energy humour.





Happy Gilmore 2 | July 25, 2025 | Netflix

Adam Sandler returns in this sequel to the sports comedy. Happy returns to the field to support his daughter’s ballet training. The film will see old rivals and new faces, blending nostalgia and humour.

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2 | July 24, 2025 | Netflix

The final volume of The Sandman Season 2 features Tom Sturridge as Morpheus. The season begins with his escape from captivity and follows his journey to restore his dream realm. With new challenges ahead, this fantasy drama promises a grand conclusion.

Trigger | July 24, 2025 | Netflix

This Korean action thriller stars Kim Nam-Gil and Kim Young-Kwang. The story follows two men trying to stop the illegal spread of firearms in South Korea. As a gun-free country suddenly faces an influx of weapons, the duo put everything on the line to find the source.