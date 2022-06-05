Our planet doesn't need protection, we do: Dia Mirza

We just have one planet and it is important to save it for our survival because the planet doesn't need to be protected as it has survived extinction and destruction for years. It is us we need to think about, said Goodwill Ambassador of UNEP Dia Mirza. She has been the face of many pivotal environmental campaigns across India and has worked towards conservation of wildlife. MIrza works with the United Nations to spread the message on clean air, clean seas, wildlife protection and climate change. On World Environment Day, she speaks to Lokmat Times about the immediate need to bring big changes.

Where does India stand when it comes to sensitivity towards the environment?

If you view the country from the lenses of history as a culture and as people, the fact that we are such an ancient civilisation, we are connected through our roots, India has always known the interconnectedness of nature with human health, peace, and progress. We are a land which has worshipped nature. Unfortunately, in the last 50 years, there is a model of development. The West has created the model of urbanisation that has also made us follow the same model. That model is unsustainable. It has created triple planetary crises of manmade climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. What we must do within this decade is work hard towards creating a model of development that is sustainable, imbibes from the ancient knowledge and wisdom that we have inherited. This wisdom is not just the sciences of medicines in the form of ayurveda, but also architecture. If you look at the traditional form of architecture it is the most sustainable, it has been created keeping in mind topography, climate, locally available materials. Some of the most powerful environmental movements were born in India, like Chipko, grassroots people, people who live closer to the environment protect it better than anyone else. We need to listen to these people, respect them and do work so that we don't lose nature. India occupies 2.3 per cent geographical land mass, with the second largest population living in small pieces of land. All of nature in the country will provide water, regulate climate and food to all our people. It is essential we protect existing biodiversity, old growth, and nature and do more to increase green cover and ensure our cities become greener.

Is India paying the price of Western countries' aspirations and greed?

It is the northern hemisphere that has created the crisis and the global south including India is affected severely by their choices. Having said that, imagine the power of 1.3 billion green actions. India can lead the way for the world to do and act better. We have the knowledge and the ability. If we don't accelerate actions towards sustainability and cutting fossil fuel emissions. Refer to the most recent events, heatwaves we have experienced in India, intensity and frequency of floods, urgent examples of how we will perish if we don't do better. We have to put pressure on the world to follow through on their promise of investments by diverting funds our way so we can adapt quicker. SImultaneously, reassess the model of development and redesign it.

Is alternative energy affordable for common man?

When solar first came into question, it was expensive. Now it is not so expensive. When the use increases, technology becomes more affordable. India is leading the way in creating world solar alliance. Huge commitment has been made by PM in UNEA, more solar power than anyone imagined. Rural areas are now being electrified by solar. It is making a difference, increasing access to education and information. It will reduce inequalities.

Your view on this year's theme 'One planet'?

It is a stark reminder this is our only home, only one planet inhabitable by human beings. One planet that provides life to so many diverse forms of creation and nature. It is our ignorance and arrogance and apathy that has led us to believe we can do without this planet., We can not, we have no other place to move to, we need to protect it. The planet on its own will survive, it has gone through many cycles of destruction and extinctions. It really is a question of our survival and the quality of life we want for ourselves. I hope this campaign gets through to people and world leaders and organisations and industries understand that we can't continue creating an economy that destroys the planet.

India has a huge population of people who live hand to mouth. Do you think environment would be on their mind?

People who live close to the Earth, who work with land and nature, respect and protect nature more. The onus of change lies with those who have power and money. These people need to change. Industrial architecture, industries that create food, fashion, technology need to change. It also lies on the privileged who have access to a lifestyle that is wasteful, thoughtless, and mindless in consumption. Our behaviour and personal action will count here. What kind of food we eat, what kind of packaging we accept, what kinds of clothes we wear, these are impacting the Earth. Those individual changes will bring a huge change and those of us have a voice, access to technology need to pressure the government, the decision makers, Common person is most marginalized, most impacted by the heatwaves, drought, and weather events.

What day to day changes you practise?

Seven habits that we can all change or implement to bring changes are:

Refusing to use single use plastics can drive huge changes, carry your own bottle. Go back to using things we traditionally used which are natural, biodegradable,

To practise eating more plant based diets, not packaged.

Manage and segregate waste, compost biodegradable waste, kitchen waste can become black gold.

Take shorter baths, fix leaking taps, don't waste water.

Grow more trees, organisations are there making this possible.

Replace CFL bulbs with LED.

Mindfully consuming, there is big difference between need and want. To stop consuming mindlessly.

Support organisations that work for protection of the environment. They are neglected, always strapped for money, every single paisa will make a difference.

How sensitive is the film industry towards the environment?

I would like to see a much bigger change. Some amount of awareness is there but we have a long way to go. Many many people have to be aware and reflect on the choices we make in our everyday life.