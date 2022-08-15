Padma Lakshmi hopes for 'swift healing' for ex husband Salman Rushdie

Los Angeles, Aug 15 Indian American model, TV host, author and activist Padma Lakshmi sent her good wishes to her former-husband and Indian-born writer Salman Rushdie as he recoves from severe injuries sustained from stabbing.

Lakshmi, who was married to the author from 2004 to 2007, tweeted on August 14, two days after the incident: "Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday's nightmare. Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing," reports eonline.com.

The day Padma spoke out, Salman's agent told E! News that the author's "road to recovery has begun," adding: "It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction."

Additionally, Salman's eldest son, Zafar Rushdie, 42, made a statement on behalf of the family about his dad.

"My father remains in critical condition in hospital receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment," he said.

"We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words. Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact."

On August 12, Rushdie was preparing to speak at an event at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, NY, when a man rushed the stage and stabbed him about 12 times in his face, neck, abdomen and chest, a district attorney's office spokesperson told NBC News.

The author was airlifted to a hospital and the suspect was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault.

Zafar continued: "We are so grateful to all the audience members who bravely leapt to his defence and administered first aid along with the police and doctors who have cared for him and for the outpouring of love and support from around the world. We ask for continued patience and privacy as the family come together at his bedside to support and help him through this time."

Padma was Rushdie's fourth wife. He was previously married to Zafar's mother, Clarissa Luard, Elizabeth West, with whom he shares a 23-year-old son, Milan Rushdie, and Marianne Wiggins.

The stabbing suspect, New Jersey man Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

