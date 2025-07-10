Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Dies At 32, Decomposed Body Found in Karachi Home by Local Police

Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar was found dead in her apartment in Karachi. According to police officials, her body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition. Humaira had been living on rent in an apartment located in a place called Ittehad Commercial. Humaira is believed to have passed away nearly two weeks before her body was discovered. The discovery was made after the landlord, unable to reach her and frustrated by unpaid rent, approached the court to initiate eviction proceedings. The court directed the Gizri police to visit the apartment located in the Ittehad Commercial area. Officers arrived around 3:15 pm and, receiving no response, broke into the locked flat.

A foul smell was also coming from the flat. Forensic experts from the Crime Scene Unit were called in to collect evidence, and Humaira’s body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for further medical and legal procedures. Dr. Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon at JPMC, confirmed the advanced state of decomposition and said, “The cause of death remains reserved." An investigation is underway, and police are awaiting the postmortem report to determine the exact cause of death. Born in Lahore, she received formal training in Visual and Performing Arts at the National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore and the College of Art & Design (PUCAD).

She began her modelling career in 2013 and later transitioned to television, appearing in shows such as Laali, Benaam, Chal Dil Mere, and Sirat‑e‑Mustaqeem. She made her film debut in 2015 with Jalaibee and was last seen on the big screen in the 2021 film Love Vaccine. Humaira gained wider popularity after participating in the 2022 Pakistani reality show Tamasha Ghar, which streams on ARY Digital and follows a format similar to Bigg Boss. She was most recently seen in the television drama Esaan Faramosh, where her performance was well received.