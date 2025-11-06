Palak Tiwari Cheers for Team India at Carrara Oval During 4th T20I vs Australia

Actress Palak Tiwari was spotted cheering for the Indian cricket team during the fourth T20I between India and Australia at Carrara Oval on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The match drew several celebrities to the stands, including Kajal Aggarwal and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps. Their presence added glamour to the stadium as fans enjoyed an electrifying night of cricket.

Palak Tiwari began her career with Hardy Sandhu’s 2021 music video Bijlee Bijlee. In 2023, she appeared in Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill.

She also featured in the horror film The Bhootnii with Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh.

On the field, India defeated Australia by 48 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series.