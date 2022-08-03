Pankaj Tripathi's character to face toughest case in 'Criminal Justice' Season 3

Mumbai, Aug 3 The teaser of the upcoming season of 'Criminal Justice' was unveiled on Wednesday. It shows Pankaj Tripathi returning as Madhav Mishra with his wit, strategies and the pursuit for truth as he says in the teaser 'Jeet aapki ya meri nahi, Nyay ki honi chahiye'.

The show, which debuted on OTT in 2019 has earlier registered massive success with both the seasons. With the third season titled 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach', dropping its teaser, the trend seems to follow the same course.

This time, Pankaj Tripathi will be presented with one of the toughest cases of his career as he has a face off with a steel gritted Assistant Public Prosecutor, Lekha, played by Shweta Basu Prasad.

Commenting on the occasion, Pankaj Tripathi said: "As an actor, I have always wanted to be part of different kinds of stories. With the character of Madhav Mishra, I have been fortunate enough to explore them in 'Criminal Justice' series across seasons. In the new season, he sets out on a new adventure where he questions the limits of our laws. There is much more to look out for in this season, with Madhav Mishra taking a deep dive into the legal battles of his clients."

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and is directed by Rohan Sippy.

Director Rohan Sippy said in a statement, "In the new season of 'Criminal Justice', Madhav Mishra questions the judiciary and its limits by revealing a never-before-seen side to our legal systems. The new season captures his fight insightfully and sensitively in their rawest form."

The series will soon drop on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

