Pankaj Udhas Suffered From Pancreatic Cancer, Confirms Long-Time Friend and Singer Anup Jalota

Renowned singer Pankaj Udhas, known for his soulful melodies, breathed his last on Monday morning at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 72. The official announcement of his demise on February 26 attributed it to a prolonged illness, which recent reports have disclosed to be pancreatic cancer.

The late singer's daughter, Nayaab Udhas, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, stating, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness." Condolences poured in from fans and family friends, with singer Anup Jalota expressing shock and grief, extending heartfelt condolences to Udhas' family and loved ones.

In an interview with Indian Express, Jalota revealed Udhas' battle with pancreatic cancer, expressing sadness over losing his dear friend. He reflected on their 45-year-long friendship, reminiscing about the cherished moments they spent together and their collaborative work with Talat Aziz.

“The man who helped so many cancer patients, himself died of cancer. That is life. He had pancreatic cancer. I knew this for the last 5 to 6 months, and he stopped talking to me in the last 2-3 months, so I realized that his health was not okay. I feel very sad that this illness took his life,” Anup Jalota told Indian Express.

“People have lost Pankaj Udhas, but I have lost a very dear friend today. We were friends for 45 years. We used to spend beautiful evenings together. In those days, Pankaj, me, and Talat Aziz were famous. We would work together,” he added.

On 26 26 February friend Anup Jalota also took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share his heartfelt condolences. Sharing a series of pictures with the veteran singer, he wrote, “Shocking.... Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time,” and added a sad emoji and a folded hands emoji.

Shocking 😞.... Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JT7f8tFMUn — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) February 26, 2024

Pankaj Udhas left an indelible mark on the music industry with his timeless compositions. Some of his most iconic songs include "Chithi Aayi Hai" from the 1986 film "Naam," "Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera," and "Na Kajre Ki Dhar" from "Mohra." His soulful renditions of "Thodi Thodi Piya Karo" and "Aaj Jinke Kareeb Hote Hai" continue to resonate with audiences, immortalizing his legacy.

About Pankaj Udhas

Pankaj Udhas hailed from a landlord Charan family in Charkhadi-Jaitpur near Rajkot, Gujarat. He was the youngest of three brothers, with his father named Keshubhai Udhas. His elder brother, Manohar Udhas, was already an established Hindi playback singer in Bollywood, having carved out his own niche in the industry prior to Pankaj's entry. Additionally, his other elder brother, Nirmal Udhas, also gained fame as a ghazal singer, being the first among the siblings to venture into the world of music.