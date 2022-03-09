Parambrata Chattopadhyay celebrates his 'sarathi' character on 10 years of 'Kahaani'

Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay is celebrating his character Satyaki Sinha (Rana) from the film 'Kahaani', which completed 10 years of its release on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Parambrata talked about his character in the Vidya Balan-led film and how it still aligns with the characters he has played in his recent Hindi web series.

"In my Hindi outings, I've often been seen portraying deft enablers/helpers/ guides/ assistants/ comrades/foils to incredibly strong and beautiful women characters. From Pari , Bulbbul to Aranyak and even to the recent Mithya, the streak continues. But it all started ten years ago, with the genre bending Kahaani, where Satyaki truly emerged as Arjun's loyal Sarathi !" he said.

He thanked the audiences for showering love and appreciation for his characters without any "twisted sense of manhood".

"Given that our society by and large is driven by a twisted sense of manhood and our films have so long run on display of chest thumping 'machismo', this might have not gone down well! But thanks to the sensitivity of the films, as well as that of the audience, only love has been showered, and these pieces mentioned above, have come to achieve a following of their own, starting again with Kahaani, which has become a cult classic by its own right!" Parambrata added.

He went on to express his pride and happiness for playing characters that relentlessly play "sarathi" to women.

"Personally, even if these hadn't worked out favourably for me, I would be, and I am, incredibly proud and happy, to have played these characters, and of the fact that I've managed to do justice to them(if at all I have!) ... simply because I feel honoured to have been in the skin of characters which relentlessly play "sarathi" to women, who defy stereotypes and redefine notions of womanhood. Belated Happy women's day... not just on 8th March every year, but every single day of our mortal lives..."

Lastly, he thanked the director and lead actor of 'Kahaani'.

"Once again, A big thank you to @ghosh_sujoy and @balanvidya for #kahaani... the gratitude will never stop oozing out," he signed off.

'Kahaani' revolves around Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata. When she follows the clues, her quest unravels an even bigger conspiracy.

( With inputs from ANI )

